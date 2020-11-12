November 12, 2020

  • 52°

Channel your inner Clark Griswold for Natchez

By Top of the morning

Published 7:58 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

Are you there Clark? It’s me, Natchez.

It is safe to say that 2020 has not been ideal. It’s been like the Jelly of the Month Club, the gift that keeps on giving. New words have entered our collective vocabulary, such as “unprecedented,” “record shattering,” “pandemic,” “new normal.”

It is hard to get excited about anything when unsure about what life is going to be like. Though this year has seemed like it has taken forever, Christmas is right around the corner. On the Christmas in Natchez Committee, we, too, have had to take a step back on what would be socially responsible for our group to sponsor. Like everything else, Christmas will look a little different this year, but we are still committed to providing some spirit by “Lighting the Way.”

How much fun did you have as a child riding around with your parents looking at Christmas Lights? For some, those are the best memories.

Have you asked on Facebook or other social media for people to tell you where the “good lights” are? We are pleading to you, Natchez, to channel your inner Clark Griswold and light up your home and provide your address (No names of course) to be placed on a map to be distributed.

Much like this past Balloon Festival, we need our community to band together to create an incredible destination for our visitors because people are still itching to travel.

This is an opportunity for Natchez to unite again. Hang those lights. Go ahead and put up your tree. Figure out how to synchronize to some Christmas music. Downtown merchants, please decorate your store fronts and light the way to Downtown Natchez. Please email your address to Stratton by Nov., 21, 2020, so the map may be designed and distributed by the first week of December.

Our elves at Public Works are busy putting up wreaths, garlands and our Christmas Tree. You will notice a few changes too with decorations. The International Paper displays will once again ornate the south end of the bluff and the decorations that previously were there are now in Memorial Park to make it more of a Winter Wonderland. The beloved Lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., in person and virtual on the City of Natchez Facebook page. The Christmas parade will be on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson leading the way.

If you’re going to give our visitor’s something to see, please email your address to Stratton Hall at shall@visitnatchez.org so your home will be listed on a map.

Christmas in Natchez is committed to social responsibility, but also understand that Natchez is not canceling Christmas. We are just having to get a little creative and asking for your inner Clark to be unleashed. Hallelujah! Merry Christmas! Where’s the Tylenol?

Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff is a member of the Christmas in Natchez Committee.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County reports 200 new COVID-19 cases in 28 days

News

The Depot restaurant proprietors hope to be open by summer

News

City withdraws offer to give old General Hospital to foundation

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools closing due to COVID outbreak

News

NASD will be distributing new Chrome Books to over 3,000 students

News

Natchez Inc. and city library ask Natchez to make up $47K in budget shortfalls

News

Holiday rings: City crews put up tree, Christmas decorations

News

Co-Lin cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19

News

Co-Lin Natchez to suspend culinary program in fall 2021

News

Magnolia Bluffs increasing COVID-19 precautions

News

COVID-19 affects charitable veterans group

News

Natchez, Adams County celebrate Veterans Day

News

Adams County Election Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

News

ACSO Chief Deputy Brown faces charges; placed on administrative leave

News

The Dart: Couple enjoys Natchez

News

Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

News

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

News

Concordia Parish inmate charged in jail murder

News

Adams County COVID-19 deaths, cases rise as holidays loom

News

Week 13: Live high school football scores

News

Delta Charter’s 6th-12th grades go virtual, games canceled, after COVID-19 case reported

News

Natchez Mayor: Project would construct three docks and prevent flooding Under the Hill

News

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

News

K-9 Officer Toon to get safety vest