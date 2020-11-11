Natchez Adams schools closing due to COVID outbreak

Natchez-Adams School District is closing all schools beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, until after the Thanksgiving break due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a press release issued late Wednesday afternoon, Tony Fields, the district’s public engagement coordinator, said positive cases have been confirmed on the school district’s football and soccer programs.

In addition, Fields said the district has seen an increase in the number of positive cases and exposure among staff members.

“During the closure of school buildings, the district will ensure deep cleaning and sanitizing of all areas,” Fields said.

The Natchez High School’s football team has finished with its season, but soccer was just getting started.

“It’s on hold now,” Fields said.

The district announced earlier today the distribution of 3,000 Chromebooks to students through the Mississippi Connects program. Individual school will have computer pick-up dates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week, he said.

Parents who have issues with internet connectivity will be notified when internet “hotspots” are available.

“Please know that we are taking this action to protect our students, staff and families’ heath and safety. We hope to be able to return to our regular learning model in the near future. This will depend on the status of COVID-19 in our district, community, and the guidance we receive from The Mississippi Department of Health,” Fields said in the press release. “We ask that students and staff members wear masks, social distance, wash hands frequently and follow state and CDC guidelines that address social gatherings.

“Following these procedures will be vital to a safe return on Monday, Nov. 30,” Fields said.

Parents with questions were asked to contact the child’s school or email nasdcares@natchez.k12.ms.us.