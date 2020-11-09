November 10, 2020

Lawrence Carl Shaw Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 5:47 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

March 29, 1923 – Nov. 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Lawrence Carl Shaw Jr., 97, who passed away on November 7, 2020 in Natchez, will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Bill Barksdale officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

He was the son of Lawrence Carl Shaw, Sr. and Della Valentine Cadien Shaw. Born on March 29, 1923 in Natchez he was the oldest of two sons. After graduating from Natchez High School, he enrolled in Auburn University. His education was interrupted by WWII when he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet in 1942 and was trained as a navigator. Upon completion of his training he was assigned to the 359 Bomb squadron, 306 Bomb Group, 8th Air Force in England. On his 19th mission over Cologne Germany, his B-17 bomber was hit by German Anti-Aircraft fire and he was forced to bail out. Upon landing he was captured by German Forces and interned in Stalag Luft 1. He was liberated on May 01, 1945 by the advancing Russian forces.   He was awarded the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, one Overseas Service Bars, The European Area Theater Ribbon with two Battle Stars. Returning home to Mississippi where he resumed his education at Mississippi State University graduating in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation he entered the family business which was Shaw’s Foundry. He married the former Billie Joe Campbell on May 07, 1950. This union produced a son, Lawrence Carl Shaw, III and a daughter DeLou Garlene Shaw (Sabin).

He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence Carl Shaw, Sr. and Della Valentine Cadien Shaw, a brother, Cadien Patten Shaw, and his son, Lawrence Carl Shaw, III.

Survivors include his daughter DeLou Shaw Sabin (Kirby); grandchildren Larissa Lou Shaw, Megan Ruth Shaw both of College Station, TX, Hagen Ray Shaw, of Kaufmann, TX, Albert K. Sabin, IV (Lucy) of Jackson, MS, David Sabin of Trappe, MD, and Robert Sabin (Beverly). In addition, there are numerous, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends who will miss him.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

