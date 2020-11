April 30, 1938 – Sept. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Carl Timmons, 82, of Natchez, who died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery.

