November 7, 2020

This Thanksgiving, Stewpot needs your help

By Top of the morning

Published 12:19 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

At the Stewpot, we are thankful for all who have contributed in any way to help us to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry.

This year has been a challenge for all of us. With changes made to ensure the safety of all, we have remained open seven days a week and continued our meal delivery to elderly and shut-ins.

The main change to our daily routine is that only our two employees are allowed in the building. We no longer have volunteers preparing, serving and helping to organize the food.   

Also, meals that are picked up at the Stewpot are being passed out through the front door, instead of inside our dining room.

For 36 years, the Stewpot has been funded by donations from churches, civic groups and individuals. Our budget is about $9,000 per month and that covers the cost of food, paper products, utilities, payroll for two employees and building and equipment maintenance.

It takes many faithful servants to enable our daily meal delivery to 100 households, and we have been blessed with an army of volunteers from all facets of the community.  For this, we are thankful.

Thanksgiving has always been special at the Stewpot, and our employees take pride in providing a delicious and festive meal. We could use some help this year with turkeys and desserts. Here is a list of ways you can help:

Donate a turkey or pick up a donated turkey from the Stewpot, bake and debone it, and return the meat to the Stewpot in a Ziploc bag. It doesn’t have to be sliced. The Stewpot is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

We have freezer space reserved for the turkeys so this can be done any time this month.

If you want to call ahead to see if there are turkeys ready to be picked up, the number is 601-442-9413.

Cakes, pies and Thanksgiving cookies can be dropped off from Nov. 23-25.

We can always use #10 cans of vegetables and they can be dropped off any time.

Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 298, Natchez, MS  39121.

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, we give thanks for the donations of food and money, for the hands that prepare the meals, and for the patrons we serve. We are thankful to be part of this loving and generous community, and we thank God for the many blessings He showers upon us.

The Stewpot’s daily meal is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The address is 69 East Franklin St. All are welcome!

For more information, please visit our website at natchezstewpot.com.

Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Thanksgiving!

Amanda Jeansonne is director of the Stewpot.

