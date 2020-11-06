Necaise-Cox

Ray and Kim Necaise of Bay St. Louis announce the engagement of their daughter, Marlee Renee Necaise to Brandon Corey Cox , son of Damon Cox of Palmer Lake, Colorado, and Lori Cox of Daphne, Alabama, (formerly of Natchez).

Marlee is a graduate of Hancock High School in Kiln and a graduate of The University of South Alabama. She is currently attending the Physician Assistant Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She is the granddaughter of Ray and Barbara Necaise of Lakeshore and Mildred Webber of Waveland.

Brandon is a graduate of Daphne High School in Daphne, Alabama, and a graduate of The University of South Alabama. He is currently pursuing his MBA at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is also employed at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He is the grandson of Allan Cox of Nashville, Tennessee, Nancy Domagala of Monument, Colorado, and Patricia Woodward Newsom of Jacksonville, Arkansas.

The wedding will be Saturday Jan 2. 2021 at 4 p.m. at The Venue of Southern Oaks in Gulf Port. The reception will follow at The Venue of Southern Oaks. Formal Invitations will be sent.