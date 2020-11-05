June 12, 1951 – Nov. 1, 2020

A celebration of life for Vickie Kantor of Cumming, Georgia, who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, was held at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with immediate family and close friends gathered. Another memorial service will be held at a later date in Natchez.

