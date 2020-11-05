Stella Clark
May 5, 1933 – Oct. 30, 2020
Graveside services for Stella Clark, 87, of Natchez, who died October 30, 2020, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Beverly officiating.
Burial will follow at Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
