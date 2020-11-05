November 6, 2020

State’s vote on new flag is vote for better future

By Editorial Board

Published 8:04 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

More than 70% of Mississippi voters approved a new design for the state flag on Tuesday. In Adams County, more than 78% said yes to the new flag.

In this instance, Adams County and the rest of Mississippi voted in a way that is best for the future of the state.

A flag is meant to represent our state as a whole, its people and what we stand for, and the majority of Mississippi said yes to a new flag.

The new flag — with a magnolia encircled by stars and the phrase “In God We Trust”  — shows Mississippi stands for faith and hospitality and not racism or division.

Mississippi Legislators in late June retired the 126-year-old state flag that was the last in the United States to include the Confederate battle emblem.

For over a century, the emblem, which had been carried by members of the Ku Klux Klan, has divided Mississippi, which has an approximate 38% Black population.

Mississippi’s vote on the new “In God We Trust” flag shows that Mississippi does not want a flag that divides us any longer.

We are happy Mississippi is now united under a new state flag.

