March 30, 1930 – Nov. 1, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Spentzen J. Martin, 90, of Natchez, who died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Natchez will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

