Mississippi reports 1,612 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The health department also reported eight COVID-19 related deaths that occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

One death each was reported from Adams, Alcorn, Grenada Hancock Pearl River and Yalobusha counties and two of the deaths were reported from Washington County, the MSDH website states.

As of Thursday, Adams County has had a total of 46 COVID-19 deaths and 1,148 cases reported since March.

MSDH reported 18 new cases in long-term care facilities in the state and three new long term care facility deaths.

There are currently 111 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state where an outbreak is considered to be any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

There are 537 Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 153 Mississippians in intensive care with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 123,887 with 3,405 COVID-19 related deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.