Mississippi reports 1,612 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:13 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The health department also reported eight COVID-19 related deaths that occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

One death each was reported from Adams, Alcorn, Grenada Hancock Pearl River and Yalobusha counties and two of the deaths were reported from Washington County, the MSDH website states.

As of Thursday, Adams County has had a total of 46 COVID-19 deaths and 1,148 cases reported since March.

MSDH reported 18 new cases in long-term care facilities in the state and three new long term care facility deaths.

There are currently 111 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state where an outbreak is considered to be any confirmed COVID-19 case among LTC residents or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

There are 537 Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection and 153 Mississippians in intensive care with confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 123,887 with 3,405 COVID-19 related deaths.

 

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1148 46 64 14
Alcorn 1182 14 72 3
Amite 440 14 15 2
Attala 838 27 91 20
Benton 396 12 45 7
Bolivar 2103 81 220 30
Calhoun 648 13 25 4
Carroll 552 12 45 9
Chickasaw 890 31 47 14
Choctaw 226 7 1 0
Claiborne 548 16 43 9
Clarke 812 53 93 27
Clay 748 23 19 3
Coahoma 1305 37 105 7
Copiah 1427 38 72 9
Covington 1043 31 63 14
De Soto 7916 82 83 17
Forrest 3230 81 176 41
Franklin 260 3 4 1
George 1068 21 36 6
Greene 503 18 40 6
Grenada 1262 42 114 21
Hancock 933 32 51 8
Harrison 5868 91 287 34
Hinds 8362 181 479 80
Holmes 1160 60 102 20
Humphreys 480 18 27 7
Issaquena 107 4 0 0
Itawamba 1239 29 88 17
Jackson 5184 100 109 10
Jasper 724 19 1 0
Jefferson 288 11 13 3
Jefferson Davis 454 13 8 1
Jones 3082 84 186 38
Kemper 341 15 41 9
Lafayette 2658 43 123 28
Lamar 2451 41 41 11
Lauderdale 2749 135 265 74
Lawrence 589 14 26 2
Leake 1195 42 42 7
Lee 3888 84 194 37
Leflore 1802 88 194 47
Lincoln 1504 61 162 36
Lowndes 1941 62 102 33
Madison 3986 94 238 45
Marion 991 46 92 15
Marshall 1639 34 56 12
Monroe 1629 75 172 52
Montgomery 600 23 52 9
Neshoba 1929 111 130 39
Newton 901 28 40 10
Noxubee 615 17 20 4
Oktibbeha 2117 57 193 31
Panola 1789 41 60 8
Pearl River 1251 62 95 23
Perry 553 23 20 7
Pike 1442 56 98 27
Pontotoc 1619 21 18 2
Prentiss 1157 20 48 3
Quitman 431 7 0 0
Rankin 4309 88 181 23
Scott 1313 29 21 3
Sharkey 293 15 43 8
Simpson 1286 50 122 19
Smith 630 16 55 8
Stone 531 14 55 9
Sunflower 1711 52 83 14
Tallahatchie 892 26 29 7
Tate 1330 39 55 13
Tippah 1009 25 61 2
Tishomingo 872 41 96 26
Tunica 549 17 15 2
Union 1325 25 46 11
Walthall 669 27 67 13
Warren 1600 56 125 26
Washington 2751 104 181 39
Wayne 1059 22 59 10
Webster 388 13 52 11
Wilkinson 350 21 20 5
Winston 911 22 44 11
Yalobusha 593 23 78 15
Yazoo 1323 36 135 14
Total 123,887 3,405 6,969 1,342

 

