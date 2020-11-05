Crime reports: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Timothy Williams, age not provided, 100 Cottage Drive, on a charge of no liability insurance. No bond set.

Danteria Johnson, age not provided, 5 Spencer St., on a charge of disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Brennika Minor, age and address not provided, on a charge of disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Ten traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at ACCS Parking Lot.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Maple Street.

Accident on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Parkway.

Missing person on Old Washington Road.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Spencer Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Monroe Street.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Malicious mischief on North Union Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Threats on D’Evereaux Drive.

Disturbance on Melrose Avenue.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Dog problem on Vidal Street.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Lumber Street Apartment 9B.

Unwanted subject on George F. West Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Greystone Place.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Rickman Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Antonio Zanda Williams, 18, 113 Tubman Circle, on charge of possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Keith Dewayne Belton, 23, 28 James Brown Avenue, on a charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

None.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Fire on U.S. 61 North.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Gas drive-off on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Juvenile problem on Rand Road.

Simple assault on Roosevelt Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Reports — Monday

Harassment on Tasha Drive.

Civil matter on Tubman Circle.

Simple assault on West Wilderness Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Heather Drive.

False alarm at Selma Estates.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Darrell Bowan, 28, 11 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of simple battery and simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $2,500.

Arrests — Tuesday

Deon Ken, 26, 116 Skipper Drive, Ferriday, on a charge of possession of schedule I with intent, drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Perry D. Dunbar, 39, 108 Shady Lane, Ferriday, on a warrant for violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Loose horses on LA 65.

Complaint on Peach Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Alarms on Front Street.

Complaint on Second Street.

Alarms on Lincoln Avenue.

Fire on Elmwood Drive.

Warrant on Georgia Avenue.

Theft on Vail Acres Road.

Drug law violation on First Street.

Drug law violation on Kyle Road.

Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road.

Drug law violation on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Unwanted person on Lincoln Avenue.

Medical call on Front Street.

Alarms on Robbins Lane.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Fight on LA 15.

Vandalism on LA 565.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on Bayou Drive.

Alarms on Weaver Street.

Medical call on Georgia Avenue.

Complaint on Shady Acres Circle.

Medical call on LA 131.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Mack Moore Road.

Fire on LA 3196.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.