Funeral services for Chester Alan Hoover, 74, will be held Sunday at Young’s Funeral Home Ferriday, LA at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Chester was born on Saturday, December 29, 1945 in St. Joseph, LA and passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge.

Chester was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Panola Woods Country Club, First Baptist Church of Natchez, and a former Farm Bureau Board member.

He was preceded in death by wife Kathy Poole Hoover, his parents, David Hoover and Edie Price, brother, Bill Hoover, sister, Thelma Hopkins and husband Cecil, brother, Dale “Red” Hoover, Sr. and wife, Jane.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Porter and husband Chris and their daughter Ryn of Lake Concordia; Sister, Sue Bennett; brother-in-law, Kenneth Burnette; Companion, Kathy Merritt, and her son, Lane Merritt and wife, Terri and their children, Andrew, Samuel and Lauren.

Pallbearers: Stephen Hoover, Gary Hoover, Ken Burnette, Jake Burnette, Matthew Debnam and Crawford Stevens.

Honorary pallbearers: Cledus Abernathy, O.J. Oliveaux, Delane Burnette, Kenneth Burnette, Jack Sojourner, Bubba Davidson, Gary Morgan, Lane Merritt, Peter Trosclair and Michael Mascagni.

The family will receive friends at Young’s of Ferriday from noon until 2 p.m.

