Crime reports: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Justice Morrison, 20, 2137 South Commerce Boulevard, Gonzales, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $727.50

Brenda Dorest, 49, 137 Lewis Drive, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Sunday

Kevin Bates, 34, 1035 Lotus Drive, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Saturday

LaQuadra Lewis, 38, 114 North Shields Lane, on a charge of shoplifting and willful trespass. Bond set at $250.

Samuel Banks, 21, 39 Grove Acres Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and careless operation. Bond set at $600.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Burglary on Roth Hill Road.

Civil matter on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Five Star.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John Glenn Avenue.

False alarm on John Glenn Avenue.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Intelligence report on Prentiss Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fight in progress on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Johns Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Quaterrius Kentrell Hill, 23, U.S. 61 South near White Apple, on a charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Dasia Sade Riley, 24, U.S. 61 South near White Apple, on a charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.00.

Leonard Chester Woods, 51, Mississippi Highway 555 at Cemetery Road, on charges of driving while license suspended, DUI – first offense, and no proof of insurance. Bond set at $500.00 on each charge.

Reports — Monday

Open door on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Loud noise/music on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Springfield Road.

Domestic disturbance on LaGrange Road.

Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Welfare concern/check on Cloverdale Road.

Domestic disturbance on Deer Lake Road.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Domestic disturbance on Barth Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Lars McCurdy, 36, 4417 Say Brook Lane, Harrisburg, PA, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for telephone harassment and remaining after being forbidden. Bond set at $1,500.

Joshua McCurdy, 30, 341 Green Acres Road, Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated assault. Bond set at $1,250.

Arrests — Saturday

Ralph Lee, 26, 209 Wallace Circle, on a bench warrant for criminal trespass. Bond set at $700.

Smith Isaiah, 22, 33 Wildlife Way, Natchez, on a bench warrant for failure to pay for possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Bond set at $700.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Robert Todd, 33, 287 Sage Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for criminal trespass. Bond set at $1,380.

Joshua Stanley, 27, 23 Hell Road, Roxie, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Bond set at $1,130.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop in Concordia Parish.

Accident South Oak Street.

Reports — Monday

Damaged property on U.S. 84.

Accident at Walmart.

Medical call at Walmart.

Ferriday Police Department

No arrests

Natchez Fire Department

No calls.

Vidalia Fire Department

No calls.

Ferriday Fire Department

No calls.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.