Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 23-29:

None (No court on Tuesday, Oct. 27)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 23-29:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Amber Ann Davis, 33, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files – victim not found. Both victim and defendant have warrants.

Brionna Shanae Holmes, 21, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit for two days served. Fine set at $798.75.

Brianna S. Evans, no age given, pleaded guilty with Non-Adjudication to shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jarrious Coach, no age given, not guilty of simple assault – attempt by fear.