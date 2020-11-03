November 4, 2020

  • 72°
Crossgo

Violette Reni Bernard Crossgo

By Staff Reports

Published 2:45 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

April 24, 1962 – Oct. 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Violette Reni Bernard Crossgo, 58, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Vicksburg will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Scott officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Violette was born April 24, 1962 in Natchez, the daughter of Josephine Bernard Woodfork and Norman Woodfork. She was a 1980 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School. Mrs. Crossgo was a housewife and a Methodist. She sang in the choir and enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Raymond Woodfork and William Johnson; mother-in-law Carrie Crossgo and granddaughter Jeromeka Smith.

Violette leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Ponce Crossgo; three sons: Antwaine Bernard (Jennifer), Norman Bernard and Jerome Smith (Walidah); five brothers: Terry Bernard, Elmer Woodfork (Deloris), John Woodfork (Doretha), Frank James and Lionell James; three sisters: Regina Bernard Brooks, Patricia Minor (James) and Velma Woodfork; special aunt Beatrice Lewis; 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Charles Crossgo; sisters-in-law Elisha Crossgo and Vickie Jones (Adrain) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Cathedral sports

Cathedral’s winning season ends with COVID-19 forfeit

News

Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, ‘In God We Trust’

News

Mississippi passes medical marijuana

News

Officers lauded for saving life

News

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states Tuesday night

News

All four Mississippi U.S. House members will keep seats

News

Republican US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins in Mississippi

News

Adams County voters favor Benford over Guest

News

Adams County voters favor Espy over Hyde-Smith

News

Majority of Adams County voters choose Biden Harris over Trump

News

Adams County voters vote in favor of ‘In God We Trust’ state flag

News

Adams County voters overwhelming approve medical marijuana

News

Trump again wins Mississippi, with its 6 electoral votes

News

2020 Live Election Results: More than 1,500 absentee ballots left to be counted

News

Mississippi Secretary of State’s office fielding voter questions on Election Day

News

Large turnout in Adams County for Tuesday’s election with a few glitches

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies thought to be that of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

News

Miss-Lou officials report record early voting numbers