Majority of Adams County voters choose Biden Harris over Trump

NATCHEZ — Preliminary returns from the 2020 United States Presidential Election show a little more than half of Adams County voters supported Democratic candidate Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President over Republican President Donald Trump and Michael Pence.

Out of 12,323 people who voted in Adams County, 6,914 or 56.32% voted for Biden and Harris while 5,222 or 42.53% voted for Trump and Pence.

Election officials said approximately 3,300 people in Adams County voted absentee and 1,560 of those votes remain to be counted.

National results for the presidential election are not yet available.