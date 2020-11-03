November 3, 2020

  • 59°
Cathedral High School coach Chuck Darbonne (File Photo, The Natchez Democrat)

Cathedral’s Friday football game in limbo after COVID-19 outbreak

By Patrick Jones

Published 9:23 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — The No. 5 seed Cathedral High School Green Wave was scheduled to travel to Louisville to take on the No. 4 seed Winston Academy Patriots in the second round of the 2020 MAIS Class 4A Playoffs Friday night.

But after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at Cathedral that forced ninth- through 12th-grade students, as well as sixth-grade students, to go into quarantine and virtual learning from Nov. 3 through Nov. 13, the Green Wave is still in limbo as to if it will have to forfeit its playoff game – even after a decision was made by the school’s administration Monday morning that all sports have been canceled during the quarantine period.

“It’s out of my hands,” Cathedral head football coach Chuck Darbonne said.

Green Wave athletic director Craig Beesley did not return calls as of early Monday afternoon as to whether the game will take place or not.

“No comment,” Beesley replied via email.

Cathedral principal Norm Yvon has failed to respond to multiple phone calls seeking more information. And officials at MAIS did not return phone calls.

Cathedral improved to 10-1 overall after defeating No. 12 seed Hillcrest Christian School in a first-round game, as well as the Green Wave’s homecoming game, 55-26 last Friday night at D’Evereux Stadium.

 

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

News

Miss-Lou officials report record early voting numbers

News

Trick-or-treat in Natchez is Oct. 31

News

Week 12 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Missing teen safely recovered

News

Ferriday man sentenced to three life sentences plus 30 years for triple murder, aggravated burglary

News

Sale of Margaret Martin progresses

News

Only a Drill: Emergency responders conduct training drill

News

City investigating businesses near Cathedral School as possible nuisances

News

One staff member at Ferriday Lower Elementary test positive for COVID-19

News

Facemasks to be distributed to Adams County residents Saturday

News

Franklin County child reportedly killed in shooting

News

SPLC files complaint against Adams County Correctional Facility, ICE, alleging inmate abuse

News

Poll workers to get hazard pay

News

Breast cancer survivor credits mammography

News

Mammorgraphy can be difference in life and death

News

Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet Friday downtown

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing