Cathedral’s Friday football game in limbo after COVID-19 outbreak

NATCHEZ — The No. 5 seed Cathedral High School Green Wave was scheduled to travel to Louisville to take on the No. 4 seed Winston Academy Patriots in the second round of the 2020 MAIS Class 4A Playoffs Friday night.

But after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at Cathedral that forced ninth- through 12th-grade students, as well as sixth-grade students, to go into quarantine and virtual learning from Nov. 3 through Nov. 13, the Green Wave is still in limbo as to if it will have to forfeit its playoff game – even after a decision was made by the school’s administration Monday morning that all sports have been canceled during the quarantine period.

“It’s out of my hands,” Cathedral head football coach Chuck Darbonne said.

Green Wave athletic director Craig Beesley did not return calls as of early Monday afternoon as to whether the game will take place or not.

“No comment,” Beesley replied via email.

Cathedral principal Norm Yvon has failed to respond to multiple phone calls seeking more information. And officials at MAIS did not return phone calls.

Cathedral improved to 10-1 overall after defeating No. 12 seed Hillcrest Christian School in a first-round game, as well as the Green Wave’s homecoming game, 55-26 last Friday night at D’Evereux Stadium.