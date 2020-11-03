Adams County voters vote in favor of ‘In God We Trust’ state flag

NATCHEZ — Adams County voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the “In God We Trust” magnolia state flag in Tuesday’s general election.

Adams County voters voted 77% or 9,237 in favor of adopting the new state flag with 22% or 2,687 voting against adopting the flag.

A committee selected the flag earlier this year after the state Legislature retired the old state flag that contained the stars and bars of the confederacy.

Tuesday’s Adams County votes included 1,500 of 3,300 absentee ballots and county election workers will count the remaining absentee ballots later this week.

Statewide results are not yet available on the Mississippi Flag vote.