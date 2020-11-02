William E. Murray

Oct. 17, 1943 – Oct. 31, 2020

NATCHEZ — Private graveside services for William E. “Bill” Murray, 77, of Natchez, who died on October 31, 2020 in Jackson will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery with Shannon Pennington officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Murray was born October 17, 1943 in Natchez, the son of Lawrence Kirby Murray and Lottie Mae Klar Murray.

He was an educator in the Natchez School District for 10 years then an attorney at law for 36 years. He was also a basketball and baseball coach to many youth in the Natchez area.

Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lawrence K. Murray.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Scruggs Murray; two sons, Joe Murray and wife Shannon and Aaron Murray; three grandchildren, Cooper, Conner and Hannah Murray; and two sisters, Judy Murray Miller of Del Ray Beach, FL, and Peggy Murray Beighley and husband Paul of San Antonio, TX.

Pallbearers will be Mike Martin, Steve Melton, Scott Misita, Bubba Souderes, Cooper Murray, and Conner Murray.

Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Wingfield, Bobby Cox, Nicki Myers, Bill Geoghegan, and The Tuesday Night Card Group.

Memorials may be made to The American Kidney Fund at www.Americankidneyfund.com, Cathedral School or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.