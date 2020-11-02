November 2, 2020

  • 43°
Walters

Linda Walters

By Staff Reports

Published 5:16 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

Sept. 18, 1947 – Nov. 1, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Linda Walters, 73 of Natchez will be held at noon Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Pentecostals of Miss Lou Church with Rev. Gary Howington and Rev. Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment will follow in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

She was born to the union of James Clifford Welch and Vidor Viola Hudson Welch on September 18, 1947 in Gilbert. She entered her heavenly home November 1, 2020 in St. Domonic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Mrs. Walters was a long-time and devoted member of Pentecostal of Miss Lou Church. She worked as a beautician for many years had recently been working at Creative Cuts in Natchez. She was an avid artist who painted many murals in churches throughout the region. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Earline Wilson and Beverley Paige.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Richard Walters of Natchez; two sons James (Rick) Walters and wife Donna of Choudrant and Michael Walters and wife Pamela of Monroe; five siblings James Mickey Welch of Jonesville, Deanie Walters of Start, Paul Welch of Monroe, Gloria Myers and Terry Welch both of Crowville; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Natchez-Adams School District faring well during COVID

News

Bodies of husband, wife, found burned inside an 18-wheeler in Church Hill community

News

The Dart: Helping others is reason for being

BREAKING NEWS

COVID outbreak at Cathedral; sixth grade and high school students asked to quarantine

News

Longwood festival busy with attendees Saturday

News

U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith stops in Natchez on campaign trail

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

News

Miss-Lou officials report record early voting numbers

News

Trick-or-treat in Natchez is Oct. 31

News

Week 12 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Missing teen safely recovered

News

Ferriday man sentenced to three life sentences plus 30 years for triple murder, aggravated burglary

News

Sale of Margaret Martin progresses

News

Only a Drill: Emergency responders conduct training drill

News

City investigating businesses near Cathedral School as possible nuisances

News

One staff member at Ferriday Lower Elementary test positive for COVID-19

News

Facemasks to be distributed to Adams County residents Saturday

News

Franklin County child reportedly killed in shooting

News

SPLC files complaint against Adams County Correctional Facility, ICE, alleging inmate abuse

News

Poll workers to get hazard pay

News

Breast cancer survivor credits mammography

News

Mammorgraphy can be difference in life and death

News

Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet Friday downtown

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing