MONTEREY — Funeral services for Charles Thomas Ames, 72, of Monterey, will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Lismore Baptist Church at 10 a.m., with Bro. Ken Gilmore officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 3, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will follow at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Bubba Ames was born August 27, 1948 in Jonesville, LA., and passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was a resident of Monterey and a member of Lismore Baptist Church, where he was an active member. He is known as Uncle Bubba to all. Bubba proudly served his country in the US Army he was awarded the Silver Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal. He was someone who always helped others. Bubba loved having coffee and checking on his friends and neighbors throughout the community. He also did woodwork as a hobby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Linnie Ames, brother,

JD Ames, sister, Catherine Kidd, sister, Betty Bonneau and brother, Dewey Ames.

Bubba is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, he loved them as if they were his own. He is also survived by lifelong friends, Morris and Gloria Willson.

Pallbearers are Zane Ames, Jeff Ames, Taylor McCaughey, Jesse Poole, Brad Mount and George Book.

Honorary pallbearers are Morris Willson, Jack Mount, Pete Wheeler, Matthew Avery, Cam Avery and A.G. Green.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.