Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say investigation into child’s shooting death progressing

An investigation into the Tuesday shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Franklin County is progressing, officials said.

“We have made a lot of progress,” said Roger Causey, chief deputy for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Causey declined to provide any details into the investigation of the Tuesday evening shooting that killed the child and also injured a woman on White Apple Road near the Roxie community.

Sheriff’s officials also are investigating another shooting that occurred in Roxie a week prior to the Tuesday shootings and injured another young man.

Causey did not say whether the incidents are believed to be connected.

On Wednesday, Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men, Roeland Williams and Donterius Buie, in Adams County on warrants from Franklin County.

Both Williams and Buie now face charges in Franklin County of conspiracy to commit a crime, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling, the Franklin County dispatch office confirmed.

Causey would not say whether the arrests were related to either of the above shootings.