Ferriday remains unbeaten with 70-0 win over Vikings

By SKYLAR WOLFE

Special to The Democrat

VIDALIA — Ferriday High School football Trojans extended its winning-streak to 19 with a 70-0 blowout victory of its rival the Vidalia Vikings at the Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.

With the victory the Trojans move to 5-0 on the season and the Vidalia Vikings fall to 0-3.

Friday’s rivalry game was not close from the start as The Trojans galloped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

Ferriday star running back Daminiya Milligan got the ball rolling with a 66-yard touchdown score on the Trojans’ first offensive play. Milligan followed that score with a 79-yard touchdown run on his second carry of the game. In two carries Milligan amassed 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Ferriday’s defense stepped up, too, forcing three Vidalia first half turnovers.

Trojans defensive back Sharone Finister intercepted two Vidalia passes, returning one for a 55-yard score.

Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith was focused on getting his defense ready.

“We’ve been harping all week on doing things right and being in the right position,” Smith said.

Ferriday closed out the first half with Milligan’s third touchdown run bringing the score to 48-0.

The second half started the same as the first. The Trojans first play ended in a 55-yard touchdown run by Milligan.

Milligan finished the game with four rushing touchdowns on eight attempts. Smith had only high praise for his workhorse running back.

“He’s one of the best running backs in the state,” Smith said. “We just got to keep feeding him keep letting him make plays keep scoring touchdowns. Then great things will happen for us.”

The Trojans defense held strong forcing a fourth Vidalia turnover. This makes two straight shut-outs for Ferriday’s defense.

“We executed all night,” Smith said. “We kind of cut the playbook down and just focused on a couple of things and executed tonight.”

Ferriday will take on Mangham at home next Friday night, while Vidalia will welcome in Delhi Charter.