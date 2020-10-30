Dec. 20, 1961 – Oct. 29, 20202

NATCHEZ — Services for Johnny E. Dore, 58, of Natchez who died Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Jackson will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Dore was born December 20, 1961, in Natchez, the son of Earl John Dore and Ethel Lou Geoffrey Dore.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching LSU football. He was described by his friends and family as the hardest working man they have ever known. Mr. Dore was well known in the oilfield and worked in the oilfield all of his life. To know him, was to love him.

Mr. Dore was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Kelly Priest Dore of Natchez; two daughters, Nikki Reyes and husband Levi and their children Bailey and Brooklyn all of Monroe; and Kacie Keith and husband Trey Keith and their children Caden and Ava Claire all of Bossier City, LA; father and mother in law, Jimmie and Virginia Priest of Natchez; sisters, Paulette Templeton and husband Thomas of St. Francisville, LA, and Susan Crofford and husband Bubba of Vidalia, LA; brothers, Guy Dore and wife DeeDee of Ferriday, LA and Tab Dore and wife Sabrina of Vidalia, LA; and brother in law Kevin Priest and son Cole of Roxie, Ms.

Pallbearers will be Gary Parker, Bubba Bruce, Levi Reyes, Trey Keith, Cole Priest and Bubba Crofford.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.