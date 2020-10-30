Crime reports: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Roxanne Owens, 32, 159 Lower Woodville Road, on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.

Elijah Hill, 21, 159 Kaiser Lake Road, on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Thursday

Leanne Dueker, 48, 22 Dogwood Drive, on charges of driving under the influence, failure to show proof of insurance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bond set at $1,500.

Jonathan Deal, 30, 479 Hardtime Road, on charges of possession of an open container and violation of municipal ordinances. Bond set at $700.

Kyser Edwards, 34, 7 Seals Lane, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $548.50.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive Suite 5.

False alarm on Main Street.

Patrolling area on Oakland Drive.

False alarm at Home Bank.

Identity theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Dog problem on Turtle Lane.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Miller Avenue.

Accident on D’Everaux Drive.

Accident on North Dr. Martin Luther King Street.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Ashburn Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Taylors Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

No arrests.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Threats on Rand Road.

Suspicious activity on Colonel John Pitchford Parkway.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Gardner Circle.

False alarm on Traceway Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Clifford Road.

Disturbance on Cardinal Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Shots fired on Redd Loop Road.

Aggravated assault on West Wilderness Road.

Loud noise/music on Cottonwood Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Grant Dunbar, 21, 113 Earl Day Road, Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of $510 for disturbing the peace and resisting an officer with force.

Trenton C. Kovak, 21, 913 Beech St., Enterprise, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of $650 for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Serena R. Bryant, 20, 104 Elm St., sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of $650 with 24 months probation for possession of marijuana.

Andrea L. Bass, 38, 123 Woodland St., sentenced to 35 days in jail suspended upon payment of $1,165 for lack of proper equipment, failure to display plate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests — Tuesday

Aaron Sutton, 41, 283 Traxler Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of schedule II and schedule III drugs. Bond set at $2,550.

David Reid, 40, 177 Burl Roberts Road, on charges of theft, criminal trespass and resisting and officer. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on Leo Ivy Road.

Reports — Thursday

Fight on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Complaint on Belle Grove Circle.

Complaint on Ellard Road.

Complaint on E.E. Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Davis Street.

Complaint on Palm Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Travon D. Thompson, 18, 19 Myrtle Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple burglary, telephone harassment and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Two burglaries on Peach Street.

Theft on Peach Street.

Trespassing at Vidalia High School.

Civil matter on Palm Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

No arrests.

