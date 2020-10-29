Crime reports: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Arnita Bryant, 56, 137 Lewis Drive, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500.

Jarrious Coach, 32, 58 Eagles Nest Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Brian David Whatley, 41, 109 Hunington Drive, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear, shoplifting and stalking. Bond set at $1,899.

Arrests — Tuesday

Matthew Blount, 19, 300 Holly Drive, on charges of disorderly conduct and malicious mischief. Bond set at $1,000.

Ashley Brown, 37, 102 A Edgin St., on a charge of driving with an expired driver’s license. No bond set.

Brianna Sade Evans, 23, 50 Walnut St., on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Taylor Warner, 21, 158 Booker Road, on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Prowler on Brenham Avenue.

Welfare check on Brenham Avenue.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Unoccupied vehicle on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Unwanted subject on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Oak Hill Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Loitering on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Alarm on Marblestone Road.

Loud noise on Cottage Farm Road.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Oak Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Duster Drive.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Disturbance on Lewis Drive.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Beaumont Street.

Alarm on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Live Oak Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Street.

Petit larceny on Homochitto Street.

Unwanted subject on Canal Street.

Juvenile problem on West Stiers Lane.

Suspicious activity on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Juvenile problem on Lumber Street.

Disturbance on Holly Drive.

Suspicious activity on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Suspicious activity on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Dog problem on Hunt Circle.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Threats on U.S. 61 South.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Charles Place.

Domestic disturbance on Shaw Street.

Petit larceny on George F. West Boulevard.

Loud noise on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Dog problem on St. Charles Avenue.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Beaumont Street.

False alarm on Tyler Circle.

Traffic stop on Prince Street.

Traffic stop on Spring Street.

Warrant on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

False alarm on Ivy Lane.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Fight on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Attempted breaking and entering on College Street.

Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Fight on Minor Street.

Welfare check on Kennedy Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Warrant on Gayosa Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Brian David Whatley, 41, 109 Huntington Drive, on a charge of false pretenses/three counts. Released on a bond of $4,500.

Arrests — Wednesday

Angela Jeneen Brown, 39, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Damione Chatman, 26, 201 Lumber Ave., on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. No bond set.

Austin Fraizer, 22, 11 Madison St., on a charge of secretly photographing for lewd purposes. Released on a bond of $50,000.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jim Chatman, 31, 10 Phillip West Road, on a charge of contempt of court. Released on a bond of $443.44

Jasmine Lewis, 23, 11 Madison St., on a charge of contempt of court by failure to comply. No bond set.

Destiney Nicole Sullivan, 31, 702 North Union St., on a charge of telephone or electronic communication harassment. Released on a bond of $200.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Pedros.

Suspicious activity on Lee Barry Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on Chance Road.

Warrant on State Street.

False alarm on Gardner Circle.

Alarm on Hidden Creek Lane.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Civil matter on Tasha Drive.

Loud noise on Ingram Circle.

Warrant on State Street.

Welfare check on Cloverdale Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Juvenile problem on Rand Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Dog problem on Hutchins Landing Road.

Simple assault on Rushing Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prenitss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Scam on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant on State Street.

Welfare check on Liberty Road.

Domestic Disturbance on Morgantown Road.