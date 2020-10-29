June 16, 1950 – Oct. 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Adell Henderson Ford, 70, of Clayton, LA, who passed away on October 21, 2020, in Shreveport, LA will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, MS (in the Stanton Community) at 12 p.m. with Rev. Earnest Ford Jr. officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation (Walk-through) will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, October 31, 2020 11 a.m. until service time at Smithland Baptist Church Cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 20 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Adell was born on June 16, 1950 in Natchez, MS, to Irine Butler Henderson and Howard Henderson. Adell was baptized at an early age; Adell was a part of the LSU Nursing program and worked in the medical field for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, Ethel Woodfork, Annie Bell Norman Watkins, Ophelia Collins, Irene Dunbar, Lillie Mae Jones and Emil Henderson; two granddaughters, Samaya Henderson and Ja’Nisha Ford.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two loving and devoted sons, Calvin T Henderson and wife Pamela of Monroe, LA and Johnny Ford Jr. of Waterproof, LA; four grandchildren, Carlos Ford, Ja’Niqua Ford, Calvin Henderson Jr. and Caitilyn Henderson; two special first cousins, Ethel Slack and James King and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.