Franklin County child reportedly killed in shooting

The superintendent of the Franklin County School District in a social media post is asking for prayers for an elementary student who was killed Tuesday night.

“The Franklin County School District is grieving the loss of one of our Elementary students last night,” wrote Chris Kent, superintendent of Franklin County schools in a social media post Wednesday morning. “Please be in prayer for all the families involved in this tragedy. And please pray for all of our staff and students that are affected by this.”

WLBT news of Jackson is reporting that a 6-year-old child was killed in a shooting near Roxie in Franklin County at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, citing Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindall.

“The shooting happened on White Apple Road around 8:30 p.m.,” WLBT reports. “Deputies say a 46-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay. Both victims are of the same family. The child’s identity has not been released at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.”

A person who answered the telephone at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon would not confirm or deny the reports and said Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindall was not available for comment.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story when more information is available.