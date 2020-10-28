Facemasks to be distributed to Adams County residents Saturday

NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams County officials will be distributing washable facemasks Saturday at the Adams County Safe Room in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The mask distribution is for Adams County residents only and will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Safe Room on 323 Liberty Road, officials announced in a news release Wednesday.

Facemasks should be picked up for residents of Adams County only and can be pick-up for disabled individuals or seniors, the news release states.

The mask distribution is drive-thru only and recipients should not get out of their vehicles, the news release states.