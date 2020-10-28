Jan. 25, 1992 – Oct. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Brittani Michelle Scott, 28, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 In Las Vegas, Nevada will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery. A Drive Through Service will start at 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, and Funeral Service will start at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cemetery with Reverend John Scott Jr. officiating. Burial will follow after Service at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

A Walk Through Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Facemask must be worn at all times due to Covid-19 and social distancing will be enforced at all times.