Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet Friday downtown
Trick-R-Treat for Little Feet, the annual Halloween event sponsored by the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce, is Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in downtown Natchez.
Participating businesses include:
Natchez Coffee Company
Hal Garner at Nest
Downtown Karla Brown
Rolling ‘N’ The Dough
Olivina Boutique
Moreton’s Flowerland
C’est Jolie
Natchez Grand Hotel
Decisions Boutique
Slick Rick’s
Painted Petal
Regina’s Kitchen
Natchez Convention Center
Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce
Natchez parents are invited to accompany their children to these Natchez business for Halloween treats. All participants are asked to wear masks, practice social distance and the safe distribution of candy to children.
Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing child alert Tuesday, seeking help in locating Tremia Reed, 14, of... read more