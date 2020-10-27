Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing child alert Tuesday, seeking help in locating Tremia Reed, 14, of Natchez.
“Tremia was last seen on Oct. 26, in Jefferson County (Fayette),” alert states. “Tremia has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and cut marks on her left arm. Tremia suffers from depression and needs to be on medication.”
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tremia Reed, to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-44-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.
