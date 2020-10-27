Prepare now to weather life’s disasters

If forecasters are correct, Natchez and Adams County should suffer an inch or two of rain and not much more from Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to make landfall tonight on the Louisiana peninsula, due south of New Orleans.

However, as meteorologist John Moore of the National Weather Service in Jackson reminded us, we still have another good month of hurricane season. And a busy season it has been.

Now is a good time to make sure you have a disaster kit ready, should you need it.

The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends the following:

• Several clean containers ready to fill with a three- to five-day supply of water. That’s about five gallons per person.

• A three- to five-day supply of non-perishable food.

• A first-aid kit and manual.

• A battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries.

• Sleeping bags and extra blankets.

• Prescription medicines and special medical needs.

• Baby food, prepared formula, diapers and other baby supplies.

• Disposable cleaning cloths, such as baby wipes for the entire family to use in case bathing facilities are not available.

• Personal hygiene items like soap, toothpaste, sanitary napkins.

• An emergency kit for your car with food, flares, booster cables, maps, tools, a first aid kit and a fire extinguisher.

Take time now to make your hurricane disaster plans and kits. Doing so will give you and your family peace of mind.