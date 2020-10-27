Poll workers to get hazard pay

NATCHEZ — Adams County poll workers and election commissioners will receive an extra $100 hazard pay on election night.

In a special-called meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the board approved actions that would allow the Adams County Election Commissioners and poll managers to receive hazard pay.

Officials said the county would be reimbursed by the federal CARES Act.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the hiring of Jay Henley, CPA, to complete the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal year audits.

Adams County Chancery Clerk Brandi Lewis said two CPAs submitted bids for the audit, Jay Henley for $25,500 per year and David Bridgers for $29,000 per year.

While Henley has been doing governmental work as a CPA, this would be his first governmental audit and Adams County would be the only client, Lewis said. Bridgers came highly recommended by other Chancery Clerks across the state at a higher cost, Lewis said.

“They both offer benefits to the county,” she said. “I don’t think the county could go wrong with hiring either one.”

The board approved the hiring of Henley unanimously.

Officials said the timeliness of the audits is a big concern and Adams County being Henley’s only audit could be beneficial.

The board also approved hiring a county custodian at a rate of $10 per hour, approximately $20,800 per year.

No other actions were taken during Tuesday’s special-called meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.