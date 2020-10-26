October 26, 2020

State reports largest number of new COIVD-19 cases since July

By Staff Reports

Published 1:15 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases since July with 1,212 new cases and 17 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Mississippi’s record of new cases reported in a single day set on July 20 stands at 1,478, according to data from MSDH.

The state health department reported an additional 675 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

MSDH officials stated 228 of those cases were reported as of Saturday, Oct. 24, and 447 cases were reported as of Sunday, Oct. 25.

MSDH reports four of the latest deaths occurred between October 11 and October 25 and the remaining four deaths occurred between August 29 and October 6 and were recently identified through death certificates.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 115,763 with 3,263 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 580 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection with 157 patients in intensive care with confirmed COVID-19 infection, MSDH reports.

Adams County’s total number of cases now stands at 1,089 with 44 deaths.

MSDH reports 133 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks where an outbreak is considered to be any confirmed COVID-19 case among long-term care facility residents or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

What You Can Do

Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

Remind others that precautions remain essential and set an example by your actions.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

In the table below are totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1089 44 64 13
Alcorn 1011 12 18 2
Amite 425 13 15 2
Attala 797 26 91 20
Benton 345 6 25 1
Bolivar 2019 77 219 30
Calhoun 626 12 25 4
Carroll 493 12 45 9
Chickasaw 857 26 46 14
Choctaw 208 6 1 0
Claiborne 538 16 43 9
Clarke 761 51 93 27
Clay 700 21 19 3
Coahoma 1254 37 89 7
Copiah 1381 36 72 7
Covington 979 27 54 10
De Soto 7134 79 80 16
Forrest 3069 78 176 41
Franklin 246 3 4 1
George 999 19 36 6
Greene 478 18 40 6
Grenada 1226 39 113 21
Hancock 850 28 48 6
Harrison 5272 84 258 32
Hinds 7987 178 467 78
Holmes 1149 60 102 20
Humphreys 449 16 21 6
Issaquena 107 4 0 0
Itawamba 1148 25 87 17
Jackson 4622 85 102 8
Jasper 691 17 1 0
Jefferson 277 10 13 3
Jefferson Davis 412 11 7 1
Jones 2957 84 185 38
Kemper 327 15 41 9
Lafayette 2513 43 124 29
Lamar 2271 38 40 11
Lauderdale 2485 135 261 74
Lawrence 525 14 26 2
Leake 1152 42 43 7
Lee 3600 80 180 37
Leflore 1687 87 193 47
Lincoln 1411 57 162 35
Lowndes 1802 62 102 33
Madison 3837 94 238 45
Marion 954 43 92 14
Marshall 1453 29 54 12
Monroe 1521 73 170 52
Montgomery 552 23 52 9
Neshoba 1854 111 130 39
Newton 869 27 39 9
Noxubee 599 17 20 4
Oktibbeha 2028 54 193 31
Panola 1702 40 60 8
Pearl River 1145 60 94 23
Perry 498 23 20 7
Pike 1392 56 97 27
Pontotoc 1479 20 17 2
Prentiss 1069 20 48 3
Quitman 420 6 0 0
Rankin 3982 86 181 23
Scott 1257 29 21 3
Sharkey 285 14 43 8
Simpson 1217 49 117 19
Smith 596 16 54 8
Stone 477 14 55 9
Sunflower 1634 49 83 14
Tallahatchie 845 26 29 7
Tate 1177 39 52 13
Tippah 913 23 60 0
Tishomingo 816 41 96 26
Tunica 535 17 15 2
Union 1192 25 46 11
Walthall 640 27 67 13
Warren 1551 56 125 26
Washington 2592 99 176 38
Wayne 1020 22 59 10
Webster 376 13 52 11
Wilkinson 338 20 20 5
Winston 844 21 43 11
Yalobusha 549 14 66 7
Yazoo 1226 34 90 13
Total 115,763 3,263 6,705 1,304

 

