Ferriday game delayed until 5 p.m. Saturday due to rain

By Skylar Wolfe

Special to the Democrat

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday High School Trojans’ homecoming game against the Madison Parish High School Jaguars in LHSAA District 2-2A action has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The homecoming match-up will resume Saturday at 5 p.m.

Both teams possessed the ball only once before the first lightning strike put the game on hold.

The Jaguars received the opening kickoff and were unable to crack the Trojans’ defense, and were forced to punt.

The Trojans received the punt on their own 30-yard line. After drawing the Jaguars’ defense offsides, quarterback Jyron Milligan competed a 65-yard touchdown pass to wideout Dylan Boxley. Running back Daminiya Milligan converted the two-point conversion to bring their early lead to 8-0.

The weather turned for the worst as the Trojans kicked the ball back to the Jaguars.

After an hour delay, the two coaches, Ferriday’s Stanley Smith and Madison Parish’s Landry Carter, came to an agreement to resume the homecoming match-up Saturday afternoon.