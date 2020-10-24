October 25, 2020

ACCS senior Tripp Cotten runs up the middle against Central Hinds Academy Friday night in Natchez. The game was in a rain delay until late Friday, but ACCS prevailed 12-0. (Courtesy Bill Barksdale)

ACCS beats Hinds County 12-0 in rain-soaked game

By Staff Reports

Published 12:58 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020

By SKYLAR WOLFE

Special to the Democrat

NATCHEZ—Adams County Christian School Rebels defeated the Hinds Academy Cougars 12-0 in a rain-soaked defensive battle Friday night to claim the MAIS District 3-5A championship.

ACCS scored two touchdowns in the first half before a two-hour weather delay put the game on hold.

Rebels running back Corey Sewell had 8 rushes for 33-yards and scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Defensive back Josh Credit recovered a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown in the second quarter bringing the score to 12-0.

After the weather delay, poor conditions led to a defensive game with neither team scoring in the second half.

Rebels’ broadcaster and statistician Dan Ratcliff said he was puzzled by the weather.

“The rain was unbelievable,” Ratcliff said. “It was literally like a monsoon.”

The ACCS defense was stout, holding Hinds County to just 77 total yards and forcing four turnovers. Defensive end Blake LePrairie led the charge with six tackles, an interception and a half sack for the Rebels. Defensive lineman Garren Patt chipped in with five tackles and two half sacks, and linebacker JD Granger had five tackles with two sacks.

Ratcliff said he likes what he sees from the Rebels’ defense.

“We have a really good defensive-line this year,” Ratcliff said.

With this victory, the Rebels move to 8-2 on the season and 4-0 in district play punching their ticket to the MAIS Class 5A Playoffs as a top seed with a bye week.

Ratcliff said he has an idea of the Rebels’ playoff picture.

“I think we’re [The Rebels] going to be the third seed,” Ratcliff said. “That means we will host the winner of the sixth seed and 11th-seed game.”

Ratcliff said he has confidence in the team and coaching staff of the Rebels. His highest praise was directed at Head Coach David King.

“Coach King is a gutsy play caller,” Ratliff said. “When things aren’t working he is willing change-up his plans.”

The Rebels have next week off and will face their first playoff opponent in two weeks.

