Crime reports: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Briana Gresham, 22, 5 Aldren Court, on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $100.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Assisting other agency on Inez Street.

Prowler on Garden Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Alarm on Cemetery Road.

Dog problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Thursday

Loud noise on Maple Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Stolen vehicle on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Sunset Boulevard.

Animal cruelty on Madison Street.

Unwanted subject on Oakwood Lane.

Stolen vehicle on West Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Jefferson Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Missing person on Birdwood Drive.

Property damage on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Stolen vehicle on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Linberg Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Creek Street.

Welfare check on North Commerce Street.

Fight on Dunleith Street.

Unwanted subject on Irving Lane.

Dog problem on Merrill Street.

Simple assault on Highland Boulevard.

Loitering on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Javonti Barnes, 28, 324 Lumber St., on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Elijah Blake Moore, 18, 18A Gregory Circle, on charges of simple assault, motor vehicle violation and switched license plate. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Jacqlaurence Jackson, 22, 323 ½ Arlington Ave., on charges of shooting into a dwelling/two counts, shooting into a vehicle, and aggravated assault/ three counts. Bond set at $575,000.

Latoya Hill, 27, 81 Redd Loop Road, on a charge of telephone threats. Released on a bond of $500.

Otis Hawkins, 61, 104 Lower Ave., on a charge of telephone threats. Released on a bond of $500.

Fredrick Redden, 28, 36 South Circle Drive, on a charge of aggravated assault. Bond set at $25,000.

Judith Lynn Roberts, 50, 21 Southview Drive, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bond set at $354.75.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Prowler on Knotts Road.

Alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Thursday

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Prowler on Carriage Lane.

Alarm on Nottaway Trial.

Accident on Country Club Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Gregory Circle.

Welfare check on Rosehill Drive.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Juvenile problem on Sand Piper Road.

Unwanted subject on West Sulinda Drive.

Shots fired on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Liberty Road.

911 hang up on North Palestine Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Bridget N. Wesberry, 35, 106 Pecan St., Ridgecrest, on a charge of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Bond set at $2,000.

Arrests — Thursday

Nancy Slover, 46, 520 Eagle Road, on a charge of driving while intoxicated and careless operation. Bond set at$1,933.

Lauren Freeman, 25, 530 Airport Road, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond set at $10,000.

Kerry Pamplin, 59, 230 Loomis Addition, Clayton, on a charge of disturbing the peace. No bond set.

James McNeely, 42, 688 LA 906 Monterey, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs, stop sign violation and no taillight. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Kay Harveston, 59, 916 Airport Road, on a charge of disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana, and illegal discharging of a firearm. Bond set at $1,550.

Debbie R. Mayes, 37, 602 Pine St., Jonesville, on charges of Possession of schedule II drugs with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,750.

James Book, 48, 11702 LA 129 Monterey, sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $510 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chad B. Carroll, 43, 607 Texas Ave., Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days in jail with payment of $650 for possession of marijuanaand possession of schedule II drugs.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Ramon M. Harris, 34, 504 Sycamore Drive, on a bench warrant/three counts. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Zamarion Rosenthal, 26, 111 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, on a charge of domestic abuse battery, bench warrant for aggravated flight from an officer and a probation and parole hold. Bond set at $15,000.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.