May 8, 1940 – October 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Barbara Jean Holland, 80, of Natchez, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Dr. Brian Monehan and Dr. Anthony Lombard officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Barbara Jean Holland was born on Wednesday, May 8, 1940 in Mobile, Alabama and passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. She was a resident of Natchez and a member of Natchez Church of God, where she pursued her life long passion of serving and teaching God’s Word. Barbara was co-owner of Holland’s Custom Drapes and the owner and operator of The Drapery Shoppe of Natchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Oliver Lombard Sr. and Katherine Milstead Lombard.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David Holland of Natchez; daughter, Denise Anding and her husband Charles Eugene of Natchez; daughter, Connie Michele Mohon and her husband Rex of Brookhaven; daughter, Shirley Gurney Waycaster and her husband Johnny of Natchez; brother, Dr. Paul Lombard Jr. and his wife Ponette of Huntsville, Alabama; brother, Dr. Anthony Lombard and his wife Doris of Cleveland, Tennessee; sister, Beverly Melton of Columbia; sister, Kathleen Freeman and her husband Jackie of Olive Branch; and seven grandchildren, Garret Anding and Chelsea, Jamison Anding and Amy, Keelie Hall and Patrick, Whitney Mohon, Wesley Mohon, Logan Mohon and Jheri Dupre’ Freeman and Matthew. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Garret Anding, Jamison Anding, Patrick Hall, Wesley Mohon, Logan Mohon and Jerry Ogden.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Church of God Southwest Indian Ministries, P.O. Box 1057, Gallup, New Mexico.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.