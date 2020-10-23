October 25, 2020

  • 57°

Amelia Marie Reed Maier

By Staff Reports

Published 3:03 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

July 22, 1938 – October 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Amelia Marie “Mimi” Reed Maier, 82, of Natchez, who died Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Mary Basilica with Father Scott Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Maier was born July 22, 1938 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Louis Curtis Reed and Amelia Boschieri Reed.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Basilica. She retired from Cathedral School in 2009 after 35 years of service as the high school secretary. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Maier is preceded in death by her parents and husband of 50 years, Patrick Maier.

Survivors include four sons, Paul Maier and wife Elodie of Natchez, Reed Maier and husband Dale of Milwaukee, WI, Jim Maier and wife Katrina of Natchez and Lee Maier of Natchez; two grandsons Garrett Maier and wife Kayla of Calhoun, LA, and Curtis Maier of Natchez; one granddaughter, Alisabeth Maier of Natchez; one great-granddaughter, Kayla Maier of Vidalia; and caregiver Ethel Griffin.

Pallbearers will be Paul Maier, Reed Maier, Jim Maier, Lee Maier, Garrett Maier, and Curtis Maier.

Memorial may be made to Cathedral Development Fund or Cathedral Fund for Excellence in Education.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

New heights: Cathedral coach takes flying lessons after championship victory

News

Public defenders office shaping up

News

Community rallies to help neighbor

News

Sunday Focus: Medical marijuana measures on ballots confusing

News

Week 11 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Free concert is Sunday at bandstand on bluff

News

Adams County reports 91 active COVID-19 cases

News

Some Cathedral Elementary School students quarantined

News

Hotel Vue, other properties involved in indictments, still open

News

Prayers requested for former Cathedral School coach, teacher

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting

News

Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

News

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school

News

Adams County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30