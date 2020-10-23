Adams County reports 91 active COVID-19 cases

Adams County is reporting 1,079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County and 43 COVID-19 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Robert Bradford Sr., emergency management director for Adams County said of those total numbers Adams County has 91 active cases and 988 presumed expired cases and 945 presumed recovered.

Also on Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and seven new deaths.