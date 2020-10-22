FAYETTE — Graveside services for Rosie Marie Culbert, 74, who died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her residence, will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Reverend Jalen Reynolds officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.