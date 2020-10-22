Prayers requested for former Cathedral School coach, teacher

NATCHEZ — Ken Beesley Sr., a long time Cathedral School teacher and coach, had a sudden stroke Monday morning and is currently at St. Dominic’s hospital in Jackson.

Friends and family members of Beesley asked for prayers on social media recently as Beesley recovers.

Beesley, 74, is a graduate of Natchez High School, played baseball for Mississippi State University and was a math teacher and coach at Cathedral for approximately 40 years, his son Craig Beesley said.

During his time at Cathedral, Ken Beasley coached baseball, basketball and football, Craig Beesley said.

Craig Beesley said his dad started feeling ill on Monday morning and was taken to Merit Health Natchez before he was flown in a helicopter to St. Dominic’s.

“He had a small blood clot in his brain. It came on all of the sudden,” Craig Beesley said Thursday morning. “There was no warning signs or symptoms of anything. It kind of surprised us all. He had been doing work Sunday morning and Sunday evening with no problems at all.”

As of Thursday, Ken Beesley is alert and has trouble with speech and has trouble moving his right arm and hand.

“The main problem is his speech. He does recognize everybody but it frustrates him that he can’t communicate with them,” Craig Beesley said. “We don’t know when he will be released yet. We expect after he is treated at the hospital he will be moved to the rehab facility.”

Craig Beesley said he and his family are grateful for the prayers they’ve received for his dad’s recovery.

“We appreciate all of the prayers and support we’ve had from the Cathedral family and the Miss-Lou community,” Craig Beesley said. “We’ve had calls from all over the United States from people praying for him and telling us how much they hope he recovers. We do appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers sent our way.”­­