October 21, 2020

  • 73°
Davis

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

By Scott Hawkins

Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — A local businessman who was a previous owner of the Hotel Vue and part of the sale to two men last December said he was shocked to learn the two men had been indicted Oct. 16 on federal bank fraud and money laundering charges.

Ryan P. Mullen, 39, resident of Jayess and Duane A. Dufrene, 53, resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, were indicted on Oct. 16, 2020, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering, in addition to multiple counts of substantive bank fraud and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced in a Tuesday press release.

“I saw it last night,” said Vidal Davis of Natchez whose company Riverview Real Estate LLC, sold the Hotel Vue to Mullen on Dec. 31, 2019. “I was pretty surprised, I guess you’d say the least.”

The indictment also mentions the The Briars Bed and Breakfast and the Super 8 Motel near the Hotel Vue that Mullen purchased in separate deals.

Davis said he had no advance warning of the indictment and that he had not been interview by any investigators.

“I didn’t have any advance notice of it but yeah I was surprised,” Davis said. “Anytime you see something like that you’ve got to be surprised by it. I was pretty well shocked. I didn’t know, and I still don’t know exactly what’s happened. He has been charged. That doesn’t mean he is guilty but he was definitely charged.”

Davis said he does not know what the indictment will mean for the hotel’s future.

“I don’t know what it will mean for the hotel in the long run, if the lender will come in and take over,” Davis said. “Has he been arrested and released or is he still in jail? I don’t know. I hope it (the Vue) can remain vibrant because it is nice attraction to Natchez, and we worked hard to make it what it was. I sure hope it stays open.”

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting

News

Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

News

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school

News

Adams County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

News

Natchez police investigating scene of reported shooting

News

Some Natchez High students and teachers quarantined

News

Balloonists make final Sunday flight to close balloon fest

News

Official balloon flights canceled Sunday morning; afternoon flights to be determined

News

Balloons take flight over Natchez on Saturday afternoon

News

Video: Balloons take off for Saturday afternoon flight

News

Balloons to fly over Natchez this afternoon, glow tonight

News

Hundreds gather on Natchez bluff Saturday for balloon festival

News

Beautiful day Saturday for balloon fest, but winds too strong for morning flight

News

Balloon Fest underway in Natchez: Weekend schedule