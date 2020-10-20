Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a deceased couple in their home on Sunday.

Deputies responded to 9A Starnes Drive for an unresponsive male and female and upon arrival discovered the bodies of 62-year-old Donald Smith and 63-year-old Debra Smith.

Investigators searched the home and found a letter allegedly written by Donald Smith saying he and his wife were going to be with God.

Investigators recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the deaths. The family has been notified, sheriff’s officials said.