Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Thursday, Oct. 15:
Larry Joe Presley charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Larry Joe Presley charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Melvin Freeman charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Brandon D. Gilmore charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Shannon Huseman charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Ricardo Quinonez charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Oct. 9-15:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Roynedia Trenae Goodrich, 24, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Non-Adjudicate. Fine set at $558.75.
Troy Anthony King Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Fine set at $773.75.
Troy Anthony King Jr., 25, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case dismissed.
Valerie Latajua Nix, 42, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $848.75. Also owes $623.00 on another shoplifting charge.
Zavier M. Owens pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.45.
Zavier M. Owens pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Fine set at $548.75.
Joshua Lunn-Kade Middleton, 18, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files.
Christian Malik Rounds, 18, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Case remanded to files.
Christian Malik Rounds, 18, pleaded guilty to destruction of public property, church building, cemetery items. Fine set at $548.75.
Christian Malik Rounds, 18, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Fine set at $748.75.
Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $758.75.
Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, charged with false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Case remanded to files.
Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files.
Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, charged with trespassing after Notice of Non-permission. Case remanded to files.
Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $758.75 on each count.
Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 33, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed. Also owes $323.00 on charge of false information.
Leanne Jeanette Dueker, 48, pleaded guilty to DUI – First/subsequent conviction penalties. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $870.50.
Crime reports: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
