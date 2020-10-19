Natchez police investigating scene of reported shooting

NATCHEZ — Natchez police officers are investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the vicinity of Cathedral School.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said a victim sustained at least one gunshot wound during the incident and is being treated at Merit Health Natchez.

“We don’t suspect the injuries to be life-threatening,” Armstrong said. “We don’t know at this time how many shots were fired but we do know the victim was shot at least once.”

Armstrong said police are still investigating and asked for anyone with information to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000.

Police cordoned off the parking lot of the convenience store in the vicinity of Cathedral School on Monday afternoon.

Multiple witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired in the area of the convenience store at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Aldrich Street.