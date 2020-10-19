Oct. 14, 1931 – Oct. 15, 2020

Graveside services for Marjorie Nell Nix Blackwell, 89, of Texas, formerly of Natchez, who died Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Texas will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Doug Broome and Dr. Bill Hurt officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Blackwell was born October 14, 1931 in Ellisville, MS, the daughter of Rev. John Ervin and Rebecca Verlon Nix. Growing up she attended Laurel schools and Jones County Junior College.

In 1950 the family moved to Natchez, where Nell was a bookkeeper at Ullman’s Dept Store. Nell became a member of First Baptist Church on Main St on June 18, 1950, by letter from West Laurel Baptist Church.

Nell met the love of her life, Glen Blackwell, on a “fix up date” by her best friend, and they were married on May 24, 1952. They had three children, Ronnie Glen, Suzanne, and Glynda Nell.

Through the years, Nell’s leadership and volunteerism in her church, the schools, and the community brought love and respect from young and old. She jumped into PTA and room mother rolls, cub scout den mother, brownie volunteer, and Dixie Youth Baseball. Nell taught Sunday School for 20 years at First Baptist, as well as Bible School and Kindergarten classes. She was very active in the WMU serving as President for many of those years. She was also active in the Civic and Welfare League, serving as Chairman and President for several years. Mrs. Blackwell was honored 2 years as Outstanding Young Women in America. Baptist Hospital in Jackson honored her with the “Strong Women of Mississippi Award” as well. She was also on the original Building Committee for the present First Baptist Church of Natchez.

For years, the Blackwell home was the “Party” home for all things fun. The Youth Choir fellowships were always a favorite. The Adult Choir parties were “Legendary” at “Nell’s Place,” with the famous Luau themed pool parties, Italian feasts, Cajun, and Western parties. As church Hospitality Chair, Nell was the anchor of all functions for many years: Receptions, Guest Musician Hospitality, Holy Week luncheons for city wide services, family funeral luncheons, Sunday Morning Greeter, and many other church wide duties.

Her children shared recently that their mom said, “I wouldn’t trade my life for ANYTHING! I love you all. Food, Fun, Laughs, and Hard Work, and just think, I was allowed to do it all!”

Preceded in death by her husband Glen Blackwell and Brother John D. Nix.

She is survived by her children Ronnie Blackwell (De’Lisa), Suzanne Vivier (Pat), Glynda White (Kelly).

Grandchildren Katie Rickoll (Ray), Shane Hamann (Rachel), LauraLee Hamann, Glynne Blackwell, Catherine Trimm (Jon-Michael) and Anna Varnado (Adam) and Kelsey White. Amy Knotts (Will), Katie Keating (Curtis) and Justin Barlow. And loved by her many great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Jane Parker (Larry) and sister in law Ruth Nix and family.

