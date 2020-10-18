Official balloon flights canceled Sunday morning; afternoon flights to be determined

NATCHEZ — Although official Natchez Balloon Festival flights were canceled Sunday morning spectators might still see a few balloons flying Sunday morning.

After a pilots’ meeting Sunday morning, competitive balloon flights were canceled for the morning due to wind conditions.

However, some pilots may fly at their own discretion.

The pilots will regroup at 4 p.m. Sunday to determine if conditions are right for afternoon flights.

Meanwhile, other events taking place throughout Natchez this weekend, including a Plein Air painting contest conducted by the Natchez Grand Hotels requires artists to submit their best painting of the River by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. The winner of the painting contest will take home $500. The winning painting will be displayed in the Natchez Convention Center.